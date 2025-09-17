IAEA to support Kazakhstan at all phases of NPP construction

According to the Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency, the two sides discussed key issues concerning the national nuclear energy development program. They paid particular attention to plans for the construction of a nuclear power plant, infrastructure development, and the use of nuclear technologies in industry, agriculture, and healthcare.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi praised Kazakhstan's consistent and systematic approach. He confirmed the Agency's readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the nuclear program — from site selection and preparation for construction to the commissioning of facilities.

The discussions also covered the issues of rational use of uranium resources, ensuring stable global supplies, and balancing national interests with global obligations. The Kazakh side announced the creation of an international consortium for the construction of the nuclear power plant, the execution of research projects, and the launch of a facility for the safe storage of highly enriched fuel.

The sides agreed to develop a joint Roadmap for Cooperation for 2025-2027, which will ensure systematic interaction between the IAEA's specialized departments and the implementation of joint missions and events. At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakhstan officially invited Rafael Grossi to visit the country to continue the dialogue and deepen bilateral cooperation.

The sides agreed to develop a joint Roadmap for Cooperation for 2025-2027, which will ensure systematic interaction between the IAEA's specialized departments and the implementation of joint missions and events. At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakhstan officially invited Rafael Grossi to visit the country to continue the dialogue and deepen bilateral cooperation.




