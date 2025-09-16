69th session of IAEA General Conference: Kazakhstan, U.S. sign joint statement

According to the Nuclear Energy Agency, the document highlights the following:

- the successful placement of highly enriched spent fuel from the IVG.1M research reactor to a specially designed Silo-type storage facility;

- the storage of spent nuclear fuel (SNF) in the Silo until a joint solution for its final disposal is adopted;

- the parties’ intention to continue the cooperation on minimizing the use of highly-enriched uranium and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

“Kazakhstan consistently fulfills its international obligations in the field of nuclear security. The signing of this statement reaffirms our commitment to a peaceful use of nuclear energy and strengthening the global non-proliferation regime,” Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency, says.

The NNSA representatives emphasized that the U.S. highly appreciate the cooperation with Kazakhstan and intend to continue implementing joint projects aimed at enhancing nuclear security.

Such joint statements were previously signed in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2023 symbolizing the enduring partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.