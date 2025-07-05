IAEA says talks with Iran ‘crucial’ to resume nuclear inspection

Rafael Grossi "reiterated the crucial importance of the IAEA discussing with Iran modalities for resuming its indispensable monitoring and verification activities in Iran as soon as possible," the agency said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the IAEA said its inspectors who remained in Iran during the recent conflict triggered by Israeli attacks have returned to the agency’s headquarters in Vienna.

Israel attacked Iranian military and nuclear sites on June 13, and killed a number of the country’s commanders and top scientists, drawing retaliatory strikes.

The US later entered the conflict, bombing three nuclear facilities in Iran. A US-sponsored cease-fire took effect on June 24.

Iranian officials have criticized the IAEA for failing to condemn the Israeli and US strikes, and also for passing a resolution on June 12 accusing Tehran of non-compliance with its nuclear obligations.

Iran has also accused Grossi of acting as a spy for Israel, announcing that he would no longer be allowed to enter the country.

On June 25, the Iranian parliament approved a bill suspending cooperation with the IAEA. The Guardian Council ratified the legislation a day later, and it officially entered into force on July 2 with the signature of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran says it is still committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but does not trust the IAEA.