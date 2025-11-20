IAEA reports progress as inspectors resume work in Iran

During a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on Wednesday, Grossi said inspectors had resumed their activities at selected sites in Iran and that the agency remains in routine contact with Tehran. He noted that while these visits mark a step forward, additional engagement is required to reestablish the level of access the agency previously maintained.

He added that the agency continues its work with a focus on scientific rigor and international cooperation to support nuclear security and verification efforts worldwide.

In September, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran had agreed on practical modalities to resume nuclear inspection activities in Iran.