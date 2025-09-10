IAEA, Iran agree to resume inspection activities

"This is an important step in the right direction," said Rafael Grossi, director general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). His post also included photos of him signing documents with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Egyptian capital Cairo.

Grateful to Egypt’s @MfaEgypt Badr Abdelatty for his commitment and engagement. pic.twitter.com/ATg4AtH6C3 — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 9, 2025

The agreement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing threat by European powers to re-impose wide-ranging sanctions against Iran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

Those European powers – France, Britain and Germany, known as the E3 – have initiated the so-called "snapback" process that is due to run until late this month. They have said they will only hold off on completing it if Iran allows inspections to resume, accounts for its highly enriched uranium stockpile, and holds nuclear talks with the United States.

Tuesday's framework deal is aimed at moving towards addressing those first two conditions, but it is unclear whether enough will be achieved by this month's deadline to satisfy the Europeans and fend off snapback.

"Let me emphasize: In the event of any hostile action against Iran – including the reinstatement of cancelled UN Security Council resolutions – Iran will consider these practical steps null and void," Araqchi said in a statement, referring to sanctions resolutions.

Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA after the Israeli-U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists in June. However, the nuclear watchdog keeps in contact with the Iranian authorities.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said cooperation with the IAEA is to continue but will take a ‘new form.’