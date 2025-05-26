IAEA experts to debate nuclear power development in Kazakhstan

It is organized by Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Stations with the support of the Kazakh Nuclear Power Agency.

The event draws the participation of experts from Kazakhstan and international experts and representatives from the competent bodies from Turkiye, Pakistan, Belarus and the IAEA.

The mission is purposed to develop approaches to build an efficient nuclear power management system. It is expected to understand what steps should be taken to build a successful and reliable management system in Kazakhstan. Issues concerning licensing, inspection control and the issue of permits are spotlighted.

As stated there, the joint efforts within the programs and the IAEA initiatives will lay a solid foundation for a safe and sustainable future. Kazakhstan remains committed to further supporting the IAEA initiatives, developing cooperation for the sake of global security, and efficient use of nuclear energy for the sake of humanity.

Lectures, working sessions and discussions of key aspects of licensing, inspection activities, and competency management will be held as part of the mission.

Recall that Kazakhstan suggested holding an IAEA international conference.