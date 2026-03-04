EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    14:19, 4 March 2026

    Iran’s nuclear regulatory authority has confirmed damage to one of the country’s uranium enrichment facilities — the first official acknowledgment of harm to nuclear infrastructure since the start of U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran
    Photo credit: Oxu.az

    “Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP),” IAEA informed via X.

    The Agency added that no radiological consequence had been expected and no additional impact had been detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict.

    Earlier, IAEA said that the radiological situation in the Middle East was stable. 

    IAEA World News Iran Middle East Politics Armed conflicts
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All