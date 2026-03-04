IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

“Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP),” IAEA informed via X.

The Agency added that no radiological consequence had been expected and no additional impact had been detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict.

Earlier, IAEA said that the radiological situation in the Middle East was stable.