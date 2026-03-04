IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran
14:19, 4 March 2026
Iran’s nuclear regulatory authority has confirmed damage to one of the country’s uranium enrichment facilities — the first official acknowledgment of harm to nuclear infrastructure since the start of U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP),” IAEA informed via X.
The Agency added that no radiological consequence had been expected and no additional impact had been detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict.
Earlier, IAEA said that the radiological situation in the Middle East was stable.