Radiological situation in Middle East is stable, IAEA says

“The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, and urges restraint to avoid any nuclear safety risks to people in the region. The IAEA is in permanent contact with countries in the region, so far no evidence of any radiological impact. The Agency will keep monitoring the situation and informing,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Permanent Mission to International Organizations in Vienna has requested to convene an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Russia has also requested that a special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors be held on Monday, March 2, prior to the session scheduled for that day. This was announced on X by Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna.