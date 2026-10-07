"I will come back again": Jackie Chan thinks of another film in Kazakhstan

After completing the movie, Jackie Chan traveled to Astana, where he gave a press conference at the Central Communications Service. The actor began his remarks to journalists with the greeting "Salam aleikum!"

Photo: Qazinform

Describing the results of several months of work in Kazakhstan, Jackie Chan called the local film crew one of the best he has worked with in his career.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I see one of the best production teams in my life!" he said.

The world-famous actor highlighted that the whole filming in Kazakhstan went without any problems, except for his two injuries and a broken bone.

Photo: Qazinform

He also spoke about the support the film crew received in Kazakhstan.

"I really want to thank the Kazakh Government, especially policemen, security guys, all crew, and everybody. This time is the first time, but not the last time. Just two days ago, we started thinking of the next project. Thank you! I will come back again!" Jackie Chan concluded.

In July, Jackie Chan came to Almaty to launch the filming of Armour of God 4: Ultimatum.

The film is slated for a 2027 release.