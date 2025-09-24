EN
    “I love Kazakhstan” — Macron after meeting with President Tokayev

    03:27, 24 September 2025

    President Emmanuel Macron gave an exclusive comment to Silk Way TV following his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Macron described the talks as productive, praising the strong partnership between Kazakhstan and France.

    “We had a wonderful meeting as always. I love Kazakhstan. President Tokayev is a great friend of mine and we spoke about the region, the key challenges, and the great cooperation we have together. It was a great meeting,” he said.

    According to Macron, the discussion centered on regional issues and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

    As reported earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with President of France Emmanuel Macron to debate bilateral cooperation.

     

     

