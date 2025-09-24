“I love Kazakhstan” — Macron after meeting with President Tokayev

Macron described the talks as productive, praising the strong partnership between Kazakhstan and France.

“We had a wonderful meeting as always. I love Kazakhstan. President Tokayev is a great friend of mine and we spoke about the region, the key challenges, and the great cooperation we have together. It was a great meeting,” he said.

According to Macron, the discussion centered on regional issues and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

As reported earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with President of France Emmanuel Macron to debate bilateral cooperation.