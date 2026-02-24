"I felt your energy": Sofya Samodelkina thanks Kazakhstanis after Olympic debut

Competing for Kazakhstan since she was 16, the athlete calls this move a new chapter for her life and career. Sofya highlighted the invaluable support she has received from Kazakhstan, her mother’s native country.

"In 2023, a new chapter of my life began as I started representing the Republic of Kazakhstan, my mother's birthplace. This is a great honor and responsibility. They believe in me. The entire country supports me. I am sincerely grateful to the Republic of Kazakhstan for this trust and support," Sofya Samodelkina wrote on her Instagram.

The athlete also noted she feels incredible support from Kazakhstani fans.

"To my fans! I know how your hearts were racing while I was skating. I felt your support. Your messages, flags, your words — this is the energy that is always with me. I remember myself as a little skater who believed that one day I would be here. Today, I can tell that little girl: we made it. And I am proud of it," she remarked.

As Qazinform previously reported, setting her personal record, Sofya Samodelkina finished in the Top 10 at the 2026 Olympic Games.