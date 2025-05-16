MongolZ fall, Spirit rise: Quarterfinal results at PGL Astana

Fans of CS2 gathered from around the world, as did the teams. May 16 marked the quarterfinals of the tournament, with four teams advancing to the next stage.

The day began with a match between MongolZ and Aurora, during which the latter took victory with a score of 0:2, knocking MongolZ out.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Kazinform

The second game of the day saw Natus Vincere (NAVI) and Astralis face off. In a tense game between two strong teams, Astralis won the third map in overtime, beating NAVI with a score of 13–16 and a total score of 2:1.

The third match of the day saw FURIA and MIBR, both of whom came from Brazil, meet. Fans actively supported FURIA, which features Kazakhstani player Danil “molodoy” Golubenko. Playing for the first time at a major tournament, and in his home country, the 20-year-old talented player received a lot of support during the match not only for himself but also for his team, who won with an overall score of 2:0.

Photo credit: PGL YouTube live. Photo of: Danil Golubenko

“I am very happy to be playing in my homeland. This is my homeland and I am defending it,” Danil said in the interview after the game, also thanking fans for support.

The last game of the day was memorable for the fans of Team Spirit, who once again faced Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP). Despite NIP’s determination and strong effort, Spirit secured another victory with a score of 2:0, reaffirming their status as tournament favorites.

The tournament will continue until May 18, with the semifinals set to begin tomorrow.