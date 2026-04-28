Kazakhstan’s IT service exports exceed USD 1 bln, PM

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to maintain momentum in the IT industry amid global digitalization and AI adoption.

At the Alem.ai Battle and AI Governance Cup award ceremony, the Head of State emphasized that total digitalization and the integration of artificial intelligence are now among the key drivers of Kazakhstan’s modernization.

He noted last year, the country’s IT service exports surpassed 1 billion US dollars, marking a significant milestone for the digital economy. He stressed the importance of maintaining this momentum, noting that according to international experts, by 2030, AI will contribute more than 22 trillion US dollars to the global economy.

He said Kazakhstan has deployed major supercomputing clusters, Alem.Cloud and AI-Farabium, both ranked in the TOP-500 worldwide.

Demand from government agencies and businesses for supercomputer resources is rising, signaling the need to expand capacity and adopt flexible allocation policies.

The Data Center Valley project in Pavlodar Region is underway, with calls to attract more investors.

The Artificial Intelligence Ministry has been tasked with drafting legislative amendments within two weeks to regulate and stimulate cloud provider activity in Kazakhstan.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan is developing the Digital Qazaqstan nationwide digitalization strategy.