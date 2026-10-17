Hyundai recalls more than 94,000 vehicles in U.S. over fire risk

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects 94,622 vehicles, including certain 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 models.

The agency said a faulty power seat control switch could become stuck, causing the front power seat motor to overheat and potentially ignite a fire while the vehicle is either parked or in operation.

As a precaution, owners of affected vehicles have been advised to park outdoors and away from buildings or other vehicles until repairs are completed, as the defect increases the risk of fire-related injuries.

Hyundai is currently developing a remedy for the issue. Notification letters are expected to be mailed to affected vehicle owners beginning Dec. 7, according to U.S. transportation authorities.

Earlier, German automaker Volkswagen is recalling 208,724 vehicles in the US due to a steering system defect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).