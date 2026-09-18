Volkswagen recalls 208,000 U.S. vehicles over steering defect

The recall covers certain 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, 2018-2019 Volkswagen Atlas, and 2019-2021 Audi Q3 models.

One of the bolts attaching the steering rack to the subframe may corrode and break, potentially causing the steering rack housing to fracture, the regulator said.

A broken steering rack housing could result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Authorized dealers will replace the right-side mounting bolt on the steering rack free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 10.

The recall was filed under NHTSA campaign number 26V590000, while Volkswagen’s recall codes are 48LG and 48VT.