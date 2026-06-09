Hyundai, Nvidia seek to expand cooperation in physical AI technologies

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Hyundai in various AI fields, including mobility, robotics, and AI factories, following a meeting with Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair Euisun Chung at the company’s Seoul headquarters.

Huang emphasized that mobility and physical AI represent the forthcoming major wave of AI development, mentioning that he and Chung discussed strategies to enhance autonomous mobility technologies and boost safety.

Chung referred to Nvidia as an “indispensable” partner, emphasizing that the U.S. chipmaker is among Hyundai Motor Group’s key collaborators.

Chung also mentioned that he updated Huang on the group’s ambitious plan to develop the Saemangeum reclaimed land in southwestern South Korea into a center for AI, robotics, and hydrogen industries.

Chung mentioned, “I explained the Saemangeum project to him. If Nvidia is willing to join us, we could build an even more comprehensive AI, robotics and data center ecosystem.”

The 9 trillion-won (US$5.87 billion) project, announced in February, aims to develop 1.12 million square meters of land in the Saemangeum area. It includes construction of an AI data center, a robotics manufacturing and components cluster, a water electrolysis plant, and solar power facilities, among other initiatives.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Huang mentioned that he and Chung talked about the Saemangeum project, calling the area an “AI Valley” – a nod to Silicon Valley in the U.S. – and noted that Chung invited Nvidia to set up a presence there.

Huang told reporters after meeting with Chung that AI will be a crucial technology in this field. Chung invited him to establish Nvidia in Saemangeum, to which Huang responded that as long as there is excellent barbecue pork, he is very happy to develop Nvidia there.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had forecast South Korea’s robotics growth potential during his visit to South Korea, where he met with leaders of major conglomerates and researchers to discuss potential collaborations in AI and robotics.