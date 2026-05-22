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    Hypertension patients in Kazakhstan may choose free or co-paid medicines

    11:58, 22 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health has drafted amendments to the rules governing the co-payment mechanism, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Hypertension patients in Kazakhstan may choose free or co-paid medicines
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

    The proposed changes provide for the supply of medications to patients with arterial hypertension through a co-payment system.

    Under the proposed system, patients would be able to choose between receiving medication free of charge through primary healthcare organizations or obtaining it through private pharmacy chains with a co-payment option and the ability to select their preferred manufacturer.

    The Ministry of Health said the proposed measures are expected to broaden access to medicines, including previously unavailable drugs, give patients more flexibility in choosing between original and generic medications, improve patient satisfaction, and enhance competition and service quality among pharmacy chains.

    The document has been published on the Open NLA platform for public discussion until June 8.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to build seven new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.

    Healthcare Society Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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