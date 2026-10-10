Hurricane Isaias shuts down 63% of Gulf of Mexico oil production

Forecasters warned that the approaching storm could bring dangerous storm surges, tornadoes, and widespread flooding to coastal communities.

The hurricane has already disrupted oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting energy companies to evacuate offshore workers and suspend production at numerous facilities.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Isaias, the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2026 season, had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h) early Thursday.

The storm was expected to intensify further, potentially approaching Category 3 strength with winds of up to 110 mph (175 km/h) on Friday, before making landfall along the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday.

"We are expecting Isaias to be ​a dangerous hurricane when it makes landfall,” NHC director Michael Brennan said in a Thursday morning briefing.

As of 1 p.m. US Central time, the hurricane was located approximately 355 miles (570 km) south of the Mississippi River’s mouth, moving east-northeast at 10 mph (17 km/h).

The Marine Minerals Administration reported that operators had evacuated personnel from 121 offshore production platforms and five non-dynamically positioned drilling rigs as a precaution.

The shutdowns have taken approximately 1.3 million barrels of oil per day offline, accounting for 63% of the Gulf of Mexico’s current production.

Natural gas output has also been significantly affected, with more than 1.1 billion cubic feet per day suspended, representing around 57% of the region’s total production.

Hurricane warnings were issued along the coastline from Mississippi through Alabama to the Florida Panhandle, while tropical storm and storm surge alerts extended into southeastern Louisiana.

The NHC warned that coastal flooding could be severe, with storm surges reaching 5 to 7 feet (1.5 to 2.1 meters) in the most vulnerable areas.

Rainfall totals were forecast at 3 to 7 inches (8 to 18 cm), with isolated areas potentially receiving as much as 15 inches (38 cm), increasing the risk of dangerous flooding.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that tropical storm Isaias had intensified over the Gulf of America and was expected to develop into a hurricane on Thursday as it moved toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.