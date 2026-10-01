Isaias to strengthen into hurricane as it approaches US Gulf Coast

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast, Isaias was located about 255 miles (410 km) west-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and 520 miles (840 km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River as of 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h) and was moving east-northeast at 8 mph (13 km/h).

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Indian Pass, Florida, while Tropical Storm Watches cover areas from the Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish line to west of Bay St. Louis and from east of Indian Pass to the Aucilla River.

A Storm Surge Watch is also in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Yankeetown, Florida.

Isaias is expected to continue moving east-northeast Wednesday before turning northeast and north on Thursday and Friday. The storm is forecast to pass north of the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday and approach the northern US Gulf Coast on Friday.

The NHC said some additional strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours, with hurricane conditions potentially beginning in the watch area late Friday.

The storm could bring 3 to 6 inches of rain, with localized totals of up to 10 inches, across the central US Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle from Friday through the weekend.

Flash and urban flooding, as well as isolated river flooding, are possible.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tropical Depression Nine had formed over the Gulf of America and was intensifying rapidly, potentially becoming a tropical storm by early Wednesday and a hurricane by Thursday.