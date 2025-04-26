Turkic states are preparing for the launch of a joint satellite

Since its inception in 2022 at the initiative of Uzbekistan, the event has established itself as one of the most prestigious gatherings in the global space industry, the Uzbekspace Agency reports.

The key event of the conference was the fourth meeting of the heads of space agencies from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) – Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as observer states Hungary and Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in the space sector, including technology transfer, joint research programs, and the development of satellites for peaceful purposes. One of the central topics was the advancement of the project to jointly create the first satellite of the Turkic states – a CubeSat-format device. According to the plans, Uzbek engineers will develop the satellite’s propulsion system.

Representatives of the Uzbekspace Agency also proposed organizing a CanSat competition among OTS member states. The project envisions the creation of miniature satellites and the conduct of flight tests. Experts note that this initiative could significantly boost the interest of the region’s youth in engineering and aerospace sciences.

The Azerbaijani side expressed its readiness to implement educational programs of the Virtual Space Academy and to create a geoinformation system for the member and observer states.

Special attention was also given to youth programs. Participants were presented with updated information on the third season of Space Camp Türkiye, held at the GUHEM (Gokmen Space and Aviation Training Center), inaugurated in 2023. Since its launch, the camp has hosted around 150 schoolchildren and students studying astronomy, rocket science, astrophysics, and other space-related disciplines.

Following the meeting, it was agreed to hold the fifth meeting of the heads of the OTS space agencies in Uzbekistan.

