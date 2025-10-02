Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok says relations with Kazakhstan ‘strategic’

The ties that bind our peoples go back to the distant past. They are very strong, and the strength of these ties is noticeable every day. There has always been a great interest in our eastern roots in Hungary. That’s the reason why our country has always served as a kind of bridge between East and West, Central Asia and Central Europe, said Tamás Sulyok.

“Our relationship has a strong foundation and, as Mr. President mentioned, in 2014 there was significant progress after the signing of the agreement on strategic partnership.”

Our economic cooperation is constantly expanding, and cultural and education ties can be called as exemplary. We believe our relations with Kazakhstan are strategic and highly value them. In the current period of crisis, I think that cooperation between East and West takes on special value, said Tamás Sulyok.

The talks also focused on a wide range of bilateral issues, including in trade and investment, energy, nuclear power, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization and AI.

The presidents confirmed the similarity of both nations’ approaches to key issues of international policy as well as expressed their readiness to maintain close cooperation in multilateral formats.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the 1st degree Dostyq Order to Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok.