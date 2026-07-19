Hungarian PM proposes lowering voting age to 16
Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has proposed lowering the voting age to 16, arguing that the change could be enshrined in a new constitution expected to be drafted over the next year, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Magyar announced the initiative on his Facebook account.
“I am glad that politics and public life have finally become “fashionable” again, and that young people feel they have a say in our common affairs. I am convinced that today even the vast majority of those under 18 are sufficiently prepared and informed to take part in our collective decisions. Personally, in the constitutional process, I would support lowering the voting age to 16,” Péter Magyar wrote.
Earlier, Hungary’s parliament approved a constitutional amendment that would end President Tamás Sulyok’s term in office.