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    Hungarian PM proposes lowering voting age to 16

    00:25, 19 July 2026

    Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has proposed lowering the voting age to 16, arguing that the change could be enshrined in a new constitution expected to be drafted over the next year, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Hungarian PM proposes lowering voting age to 16
    Photo credit: facebook.com/peter.magyar

    Magyar announced the initiative on his Facebook account.

    “I am glad that politics and public life have finally become “fashionable” again, and that young people feel they have a say in our common affairs. I am convinced that today even the vast majority of those under 18 are sufficiently prepared and informed to take part in our collective decisions. Personally, in the constitutional process, I would support lowering the voting age to 16,” Péter Magyar wrote.

    Earlier, Hungary’s parliament approved a constitutional amendment that would end President Tamás Sulyok’s term in office.

    Hungary Politics EU World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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