Hungarian parliament votes to remove president as sweeping constitutional reform begins

The amendment was backed by 139 lawmakers, while six voted against and none abstained, according to Parliament Speaker Ágnes Forsthoffer.

Members of the ruling Tisza party, led by Prime Minister Péter Magyar, unanimously backed the measure. Opposition lawmakers from Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People’s Party boycotted the session, calling the amendment unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Under the amendment adopted by the Hungarian Parliament, Sulyok’s mandate will end the day after the amendment enters into force. Parliament will then elect a new president, who will remain in office until a new Constitution takes effect, but for no longer than five years.

The government submitted the amendment on July 4, presenting it as a step toward restoring constitutional democracy and preparing a new Constitution through broad public and professional consultations.

The changes go far beyond the presidency. Lawmakers will be limited to a total of 12 years in parliament or three electoral terms, while Constitutional Court judges will be required to retire at the age of 70.

The reform also changes the procedure for appointing senior judicial officials and expands the Constitutional Court’s powers to review legislation.

Another provision establishes an independent National Office for the Recovery and Protection of State Assets. The body will investigate the unlawful use of public assets, support criminal proceedings and work to recover state property. Its president and deputy presidents will be elected by a two-thirds parliamentary majority for six-year terms.

In a submission to the Venice Commission, President Tamás Sulyok wrote the draft amendment “constitutes a serious violation of the separation of powers and the rule of law as well as fundamental rights.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met then-Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest in February, praising bilateral ties as Hungary prepared for its parliamentary election.