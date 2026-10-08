Hungarian delegation visits Shymkent to explore potential for cooperation

The delegation took part in a Business Forum alongside members of the Shymkent business community, where they discussed promising areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as opportunities for implementing joint projects.

Photo credit: Akimat of Shymkent city

Following the Business Forum, bilateral B2B meetings brought together business leaders from the two cities to establish new business contacts and explore opportunities for joint initiatives.

Photo credit: Akimat of Shymkent city

Another symbolic event was a joint tree-planting ceremony in the Arboretum, attended by the Mayor of Debrecen and representatives of the business community. The initiative symbolized the friendship between the two cities and their commitment to developing strong and long-term ties.

Photo credit: Akimat of Shymkent city

During the visit, Mr. László Papp also gave an interview to local media, speaking about the prospects for interregional cooperation and the importance of partnership relations between the two cities.

The visit is of particular significance in light of the planned establishment of sister-city relations between Shymkent and Debrecen, which will serve as a practical step towards further strengthening ties between the two cities and expanding cooperation in the business, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Photo credit: Akimat of Shymkent city

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Hungary Anel Bakytbekkyzy had presented her credential letters to Hungarian President András Bálint Baka.