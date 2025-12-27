Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled at U.S. San Francisco International Airport

According to aircraft tracking website FlightAware, 432 flights were delayed, most of them arrivals, and 26 flights were canceled.

The Federal Aviation Administration said arriving flights were experiencing average delays of one hour and 44 minutes because of weather conditions and high winds.

Separately, the departures lobby at Terminal 1 was closed for more than an hour on Friday morning due to what airport officials described as "police activity," and it reopened at around 10:45 a.m. local time.

Local media reported that Terminal 1 had been evacuated at around 8 a.m. local time after San Francisco police discovered a "suspicious package."

Last month, Japan's ANA canceled over 60 domestic flights due to Airbus software problem.