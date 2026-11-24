The company announced on Tuesday that the figure includes smartphones, tablets, and computers powered by HarmonyOS versions 5, 6, and 7.

According to Huawei, the HarmonyOS ecosystem has also expanded significantly, offering more than 460,000 applications and services and bringing together over 12 million registered developers.

Huawei began rolling out its new operating system architecture in October 2024 with the release of HarmonyOS 5. The company has since continued to develop the platform, introducing two subsequent versions, HarmonyOS 6 and 7.

Designed to operate independently of Google's Android and Apple's iOS, the new architecture incorporates Huawei's own operating system kernel, programming language, and artificial intelligence framework.

The platform was developed without relying on the Linux kernel or Android's open-source code, reflecting Huawei's efforts to establish a self-developed software ecosystem.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia had added nearly $1 trillion to its market value, sparking a broader rally in technology stocks following the announcement of Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO.