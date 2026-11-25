According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the verdict was delivered on Tuesday following a 12-week trial.

The charges included conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank and wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“No person or company is above the law,” U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors said Huawei and its subsidiaries had engaged in a yearslong scheme to obtain confidential technology from U.S. companies, including competitors and business partners.

Among the cases presented at trial were the theft of touchscreen testing technology developed by T-Mobile, the copying of Cisco’s router source code and the misappropriation of confidential antenna technology.

Prosecutors also said Huawei misrepresented its business activities in Iran through a subsidiary called Skycom, misleading financial institutions to secure billions of dollars in loans and credit.

However, the jury acquitted Huawei of the racketeering charge under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

In an official statement released Wednesday, Huawei welcomed the acquittal and disputed the remaining charges. The company maintained that the trade secret disputes had previously been resolved through civil proceedings.

“We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions,” Huawei said.

The company also said it remains committed to maintaining stable business operations and investing in technological innovation.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2027. Huawei and its subsidiaries face potential criminal fines, asset forfeiture and restitution.

Earlier, Qazinfom reported that Chinese technology giant Huawei has reached a significant milestone in the development of its independent software ecosystem, with more than 100 million devices now running its proprietary HarmonyOS operating system.