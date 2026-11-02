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    How Uzbek village keeps ancient melon tradition alive

    22:07, 2 November 2026

    The traditional international Qovun Sayli (Melon Festival) was held in Andarkhon village, Beshariq district, Fergana region. Celebrating national values and agricultural traditions, the event showcased selected melon varieties and promoted age-old customs associated with melon cultivation, UzA reports.

    How Uzbek village keeps ancient melon tradition alive
    Photo credit: UzA

    The festival featured exhibitions of melons and other melon crops, along with traditional Uzbek dishes. Visitors learned about melon-growing farm operations and the distinctive methods used to harvest and preserve melons for extended periods.

    How Uzbek village keeps ancient melon tradition alive
    Photo credit: UzA

    Participants were particularly interested in Andarkhon’s traditional melon storage methods, passed down through generations. Most village residents are involved in melon cultivation and storage. In early spring, local farmers travel to Jizzakh region to grow melons. Once ripe, farmers transport the melons to Andarkhon and store them in specially designed facilities.

    The “Qovun Boglash” (Melon Tying) competition, held as part of the festival, drew considerable interest from participants. Skilled farmers demonstrated techniques for preparing melons for long-term storage. Experienced melon growers also led masterclasses, sharing their knowledge of melon cultivation and preservation.

    How Uzbek village keeps ancient melon tradition alive
    Photo credit: UzA

    Throughout the festival, visitors enjoyed traditional music and songs, performances by folklore ensembles, and cultural programs. Guests sampled national dishes and deepened their understanding of the region’s distinctive agricultural traditions.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons had been harvested in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region.

    Uzbekistan Cultural Heritage Food Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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