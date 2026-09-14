How Tajikistan is deploying smart tech to protect its soil with the help of UNICEF

These initiatives align with the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030 and the priorities of the 2027 Joint Work Plan.

The two sides discussed cooperation within the framework of the National Center for the Implementation of the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. This includes a joint initiative leveraging AI to map soil contamination and pesticide-related risks, with a specific focus on their potential impact on children and local communities.

They also reviewed matters concerning the development of Tajikistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), particularly in the areas of child and youth protection, climate education and green skills.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan, the World Bank and UNICEF had developed the adaptive social protection strategy.