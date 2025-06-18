How soon can Kazakhstan expect Starlink access

“As for satellite connectivity, I’ve already mentioned the need to develop both satellite and fiber-optic infrastructure. Starlink is set to launch in full across the country in the third quarter of this year, making the service accessible to all citizens. The company is currently finalizing pricing and addressing technical aspects, including the construction of a landing station and point of presence. Satellite internet will be up and running by Q3,” Madiyev said during the Majilis session.

The minister added that while this type of internet will be somewhat more expensive than fiber-optic options, citizens will still have the freedom to choose what suits them best.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, have signed an agreement under which Starlink commits to comply with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan when providing satellite internet services in the country.