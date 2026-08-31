How smart agriculture is driving Chile’s record-breaking avocado harvest

According to El Maipo, the forecast represents an increase of around 10 per cent compared with the 265,000 tons recorded in the previous season.

If achieved, the result would mark Chile’s highest avocado output in 17 years. A similar level was last recorded in the 2009-2010 season, when production reached 292,000 tons.

Better production conditions, new agricultural management methods and the wider use of technology are among the factors supporting the forecast. These measures are helping growers optimise resource use and increase crop yields.

Experts noted that in 2025, annual avocado consumption in Chile reached a record 8.9 kilogrammes per person, making the country the world’s second-largest consumer of Hass avocados, after Mexico.

Chilean avocados are currently supplied to around 40 international markets. Shipments to Latin American countries, particularly Argentina, are growing, while the industry sees further opportunities in Asia.

The sector is also focusing on sustainability through measures aimed at water management, energy efficiency and cooperation with local communities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had harvested 7.7 million tons of grain.