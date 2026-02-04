How much will 2026 Olympics generate in revenue for the Milan area

The Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, with the opening ceremony scheduled for February 6, will generate €319 million in economic benefits, Confcommercio says.

Meanwhile, the estimated economic benefits for the Paralympic Games are predicted to be lower: €31 million, with just over 73,000 spectators and an average per capita spending of €424,5.

An analysis conducted within a 4.5-kilometer radius of Milan's city center shows that the average occupancy rate for 3- to 5- hotels ( around 500 properties) is close to 81 percent (80.9 percent).

By contrast, non-hotel accommodations record lower occupancy rate levelsr, ranging between 65 and 70 percent, with a wide variety of options available, including nearly 18 apartments.

The average occupancy rate in non-hotel accommodation, however, reaches hotel-level figures in the Brera area and near the Media Centre (Portello area) and the Olympic Village (Scalo Romana area).

The average daily price (as of Saturday, January 31) is €221, up 8.5 percent from the previous weekend, but down 16.6 percent compared to August of last year.

However, prices have been rising in recent days due to increased last-minute demand.

The largest price changes for airfare to Milan were recorded in Southern Europe (25.9 percent); Central Europe (15.7 percent); Oceania (14.2 percent); and Northern Europe (11.4 percent).

The number of tourists to Milan is increasing for the first two months of this year. In January, the final forecast is over 695 arrivals (up 14 percent from January 2025); in February, over 745 arrivals are estimated, a 15 percent increase compared to last year.

