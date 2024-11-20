What is Kazakhstan’s Neo Nomad visa and how do you get it?

Candidates must show financial stability and present a bank statement from the past six months verifying a monthly income of more than $3,000 to be qualified. Furthermore, they are obligated to submit a criminal record certificate from the appropriate authority in their country of citizenship or residence, in addition to a tax return issued by their home country.

Among other requirements is a comprehensive medical insurance covering the period of the visa. A Kazakh tourism company's invitation letter is mandatory for numerous applicants, however, citizens of 48 countries, such as the United States, Germany, and Australia, are exempt from this requirement.

The application procedure is highly efficient, with a processing period of no more than five working days. Candidates must send their paperwork to the consulate or embassy of Kazakhstan closest to their address. The Neo Nomad Visa also offers a way for families to experience Kazakhstan together by extending to family members of the primary applicant.

Once approved, the visa ensures tax-exempt status under Kazakhstan's Tax Code and a legal stay there. Though it does not allow for local employment, the visa offers a unique chance for remote workers to keep on their professional activities while enjoying Kazakhstan's dynamic cities, amazing scenery, and rich cultural legacy.

It is a good option for digital nomads, as it enables applicants to live in Kazakhstan for a maximum of one year, with the possibility of renewal.