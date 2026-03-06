How many women live in Kazakhstan

By age categories, women represent:

0-15 years - 29,1%;

16-60 years - 55,5%;

61 and older - 15,4%;

The majority of women reside in:

Almaty - 1.2 million;

Turkistan region - 1 million;

Astana - 803,500;

Almaty region - 778,500;

The average age of women in Kazakhstan is 34.1 years, while their life expectancy is estimated at 79.4 years.

Women make up 48% of employed population (4.4 million ). Among wage employees, women account for 50%. Among self-employed workers, they represent 45%.

By sectors, employed women are concentrated in:

Education - 20%;

Commerce - 19%;

Healthcare - 10%;

Private entrepreneurship - 50,8%.

The largest number of employed women in Kazakhstan are aged 35-44, totaling 1.3 million people.

As of February 1 of this year, the country’s population reached 20,518,005 people.

Of these, 13,106,358 live in urban areas, while 7,411,647 reside in rural areas.

Earlier, it was reported that the share of women in Kyrgyzstan's public positions stood at 28%.