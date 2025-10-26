How many tourists visit Khorgos each day

Today, Khorgos is more than just a trade zone — it has become a modern cultural, entertainment, and wellness hub. The area is actively developing business, shopping, and medical tourism.

One of the key landmarks on the ICBC grounds is the monumental Chinese Cultural Center, which hosts international meetings on trade, investment, and bilateral tourism development.

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

On the first floor of the center, a museum displays rare artifacts from early and medieval periods of Chinese history.

Tourists can also visit a wellness center offering treatments based on traditional Chinese medicine, as well as a modern 9D cinema.

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

“While Khorgos used to be associated mainly with trade, medical tourism is now rapidly developing and attracting growing interest from foreign visitors,” said Meirambek Kapasov, the Zhetysu Tourist Information Center.

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

According to the center, over 2 million tourists have visited the Zhetysu region since the beginning of the year, 76% of whom were foreign nationals.

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

The main types of tourism in the region include water, eco, and mountain tourism. The Altyn-Emel National Park alone has welcomed around 30,000 visitors this year, including over 5,000 tourists from China.

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

“Tourism at the ICBC is developing dynamically. Every day, 3,500 to 4,000 visitors arrive from the Kazakh side. On the Chinese side, there are more than 4,500 shops offering everything from electronics to clothing,” said Damir Amanbayev, Deputy Head of the Investment Department at the Khorgos ICBC.

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Aigerim Koppayeva/Kazinform News Agency

