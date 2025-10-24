China launches first homemade dual-fuel ship

This cutting-edge ship can operate using either conventional fuel or cleaner liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is backed by fully independent intellectual property rights. In an interview with Global Times, Bian Yongzu, executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, said that China's "progress in developing clean-energy vessels will have a profound impact on the global shipping industry and further accelerate the sector's shift toward sustainability."

Spanning 12 decks, the vessel is equipped with facilities such as a self-service restaurant, café, and observation lounge. With 485 cabins, the ship can accommodate up to 1,800 passengers and more than 550 vehicles.

Following delivery, the dual-fuel ship will operate on the route between Genoa and Palermo, Italy.