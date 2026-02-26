How many Serbian companies are operating in Kazakhstan

Addressing the first meeting of the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council and Business Forum in Astana, the minister said that trade turnover between the two countries had risen by 7% in 2025, reaching some 117 million US dollars.

“The free-trade agreement between our countries ensures strong institutional basis. It is now important to further strengthen this foundation with concrete projects and targeted mechanisms to support entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan and Serbia, as well as their business communities,” he noted.

Nenad Popović also revealed the number of Kazakhstan’s business entities operating in Serbia.

“According to our data, there are currently 44 enterprises with Kazakh capital registered in Serbia and 73 individual entrepreneurs - citizens of Kazakhstan. This is a small number, and our task is to increase this figure, as well as the number of Serbian entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan,” the Serbian minister noted.

As it was reported, the meeting of the Business Council is being held as part of the official visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Kazakhstan.