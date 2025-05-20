How many school graduates apply for Altyn Belgi award in Kazakhstan

Altyn Belgi award is handed over to graduates for excellent studies in all school subjects from the 1st to the 11th grade.

In general, according to the Gani Beissembayev, 3.9 million students are to complete their studies in the current academic year. Of them, 391,000 are primary school students, and 364,000 are the students of basic secondary schools.

School leaving ceremonies are scheduled for May 23 and 24. Final exams for the graduates of the 9th and 11th grades will be held from May 29 through June 16.

As it was reported, 177,586 university students are graduating across Kazakhstan in 2025.