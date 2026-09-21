How gastronomy fuels Indonesia’s tourism boom

According to ANTARA, with more than 17,000 islands, Indonesia has developed a diverse gastronomic heritage shaped by local traditions, agricultural products and cultures passed down through generations. The country's culinary ecosystem brings together farmers, fishermen, producers, cooks and communities that preserve these traditions.

According to Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, gastronomy gives visitors an opportunity to discover Indonesia's cultures, traditions and stories while exploring different regions. The government considers culinary heritage an important tourism asset and is using it to strengthen the country's international appeal.

Indonesia recorded 8.98 million foreign tourist arrivals from January to July 2026, while the Tourism Ministry is targeting 16 million to 17 million arrivals for the full year.

Earlier, it was reported that Indonesia had introduced visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens.