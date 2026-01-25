How each generation uses AI in everyday life

Gen Z

Generation Z, ages 16 to 29, uses AI more than any other group. A 2025 Deloitte survey found that 76% have tried tools like ChatGPT or Claude. Another 2025 survey by SurveyMonkey showed that education is the top reason they use AI, with 61% saying it helps them learn.

For many Gen Z users, AI fits naturally into everyday life. They tend to explore new tools with curiosity and focus on how AI can save time and improve daily tasks.

Millennials

Millennials, ages 30 to 45, follow closely behind. Deloitte found that 58% have used standalone AI tools, and many also rely on AI features already built into apps they use every day.

SurveyMonkey data shows millennials often turn to AI for hobbies, entertainment, and even mental health tips. They are also leading the push to use AI at work. A 2025 Pew Research Center poll found that 30% of millennials use ChatGPT on the job, compared with just 18% among older workers.

Gen X

AI use drops among Generation X, ages 46 to 59. Only 36% have tried standalone AI tools, though nearly half use AI features in platforms like email or social media.

Even so, awareness is high. Pew reports that 78% of Gen X knows about ChatGPT, and more than half say they have heard a lot about it. Surveys describe this group as balanced. Many see AI’s value at work but hesitate to use it for personal matters due to concerns about privacy and accuracy.

Boomers

Baby boomers, ages 60 to 75, are the least likely to use AI. Deloitte found that only 20% have experimented with standalone tools. Those who do are more likely to use AI for entertainment rather than work, often because many are retired.

Still, awareness is growing. About 67% of boomers know about ChatGPT, and 35% have used AI features without actively seeking them out. Like Gen X, boomers tend to question how reliable AI answers are and how much they can trust the companies behind the tools.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI has announced plans to begin internal testing of advertising in ChatGPT.