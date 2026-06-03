How Dua Lipa officially broke millions of men’s hearts

Just eight guests

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have secretly tied the knot in London.

According to HOLA!, the ceremony took place at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in the presence of just eight close guests.

For the occasion, the singer wore a white suit with a wide-brimmed hat, and after the ceremony, the newlyweds left in a traditional London black cab.

However, the main celebration is still ahead. According to media reports, the couple will travel to Sicily later this week for a three-day wedding celebration at Villa Valguarnera near Palermo. Possible guests include Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and Donatella Versace.

Reports also suggest that Simon Porte Jacquemus may design Dua Lipa’s wedding dress.

YouTubers beat Hollywood

Horror films Backrooms and Obsession, directed by former YouTube creators Kane Parsons and Curry Barker, have become the biggest hits at the U.S. box office.

Backrooms grossed $81 million in its opening weekend, setting a new record for A24.

Meanwhile, Obsession achieved a rare feat by increasing its box office earnings in both its second and third weekends, defying the usual industry trend.

Both films outperformed The Mandalorian & Grogu, the first Star Wars movie released in seven years.

The banana was stolen, the concept remained

Comedian, the famous artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was stolen from an exhibition in Metz, France, on May 30. The museum quickly replaced the banana, however, since the artwork is not the fruit itself but the concept and certificate of authenticity.

This is far from the first such incident. In 2019, artist David Datuna ate the banana during an exhibition in Miami, while in 2023, an art student in Seoul removed and ate it as well, saying he was hungry.

In 2024, the artwork was purchased by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun for $6.2 million.

Who got the keys first?

Pope Leo XIV became one of the first people to test Ferrari’s new electric vehicle.

The 1,000-horsepower model, the first fully electric car in the brand’s history, was presented to the pontiff by Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

The test drive took place at the Pope’s summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.

Suzy is building a ‘harem’ in Kazakhstan

South Korean actress and singer Bae Suzy arrived in Aktau, where she was greeted by fans with flowers and gifts.

The star was later spotted at Almaty Airport, fueling speculation about the purpose of her visit.

According to unconfirmed reports, the trip may be connected to the filming of the upcoming drama Men of the Harem. If confirmed, Kazakh locations could soon appear on Korean screens.

A new heir to the luxury empire

Natalia Vodianova has confirmed that she is expecting her sixth child.

The 44-year-old supermodel revealed the pregnancy on the cover of French Vogue, showing off her baby bump.

The child will be the third together for Vodianova and her husband Antoine Arnault, son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault.

Queen’s comeback

44-year-old Serena Williams has announced her return to professional tennis after a four-year break.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to compete at the Queen’s Club tournament in London next week.

Williams retired following the 2022 US Open but recently re-entered the anti-doping testing pool and is now preparing to return to the court.

Too Latina for HBO

In a profile published by The Hollywood Reporter, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson revealed that HBO executives initially envisioned Maddy Perez as a blonde cheerleader and were unsure about casting Alexa Demie.

According to Levinson, he even advised Demie not to wear red to her final audition because he feared executives might see her as “too Latin” for the role. Demie ultimately landed the part and went on to become one of the show’s breakout stars.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.