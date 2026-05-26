Did BTS just make the strongest comeback in pop culture?

Back and victorious

BTS won the top prize at the American Music Awards once again, taking home Artist of the Year.

The group beat Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift, while also winning Song of the Summer and Best Male K-pop Artist.

It marks BTS’ first victory in the main category since returning from their military hiatus.

Even the mafia got tired

Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from Paramount+ series MobLand after two seasons.

According to Variety, the actor was removed from the project following alleged on-set issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth and the production team.

Puck News claims Hardy was often late to filming, rewrote dialogue and was unhappy with the show’s ensemble cast, which includes Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

Nolan’s Odyssey sank

The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey became the most disliked trailer of the director’s career on YouTube.

Some viewers criticized the film for its modern dialogue, American accents and “historically inaccurate” costumes for Ancient Greece.

The movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.

A legend has died

Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins has died at the age of 95.

His family confirmed the musician’s death. No cause of death was disclosed.

Rollins was considered one of the most influential jazz figures of his generation alongside John Coltrane, with whom he recorded Tenor Madness in 1956.

Entry only for Chrises and animals

A new Age Without Limits study found that films over the past three years were more likely to feature talking animals than women over 60 in leading roles.

Among the 100 highest-grossing films in the UK, only five starred a woman over 60, while around 20 included talking animals.

The study also found that actors named Chris appeared more often in major roles than women over 60.

Netflix slows down

Netflix reduced the number of its original films in 2026.

The platform released just 23 projects in the first quarter of the year — its lowest output since 2018.

The company said it is now prioritizing quality over quantity.

She finally admitted it

In an interview with Elle, Zendaya revealed that she was filming Euphoria, The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three simultaneously and was working almost nonstop.

The actress said she was learning the fictional Chakobsa language for Dune between Euphoria night shoots and trips to Iceland for Christopher Nolan’s film.

“I was so tired,” Zendaya admitted.

3000 carats for one look

Lizzo appeared at the amfAR Gala in Cannes wearing a gown with faux piercings and jewelry featuring more than 3,000 carats of diamonds.

The look was created by Robert Wun and jeweler Anabela Chan, who used around 2,000 lab-grown diamonds for the outfit.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.