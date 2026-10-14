How did Spider-Man end up officiating his ex’s wedding?

Let’s stay friends

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire officiated the wedding of his ex-wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, and music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi, son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi.

The ceremony took place on October 10 on the Hawaiian island of Lanai, nearly a decade after Maguire and Meyer separated in 2016. Their divorce was officially finalized on September 21.

Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, and Courteney Cox. The former couple’s two children, Ruby and Otis, also attended the wedding.

Tobey Maguire officiates the wedding of his ex-wife and her new husband, a billionaire heir. ( 📸 Backgrid) https://t.co/kXAbaLn4up — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 11, 2026

Make America Crank Again

Rapper Soulja Boy, 36, has hinted at a possible run for US president in 2028. He shared an Instagram post reading “SOULJA BOY 2028,” outlining his political priorities.

His priorities include economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI.

The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, has not officially announced a presidential campaign or revealed which political party he would represent.

Vote for Soulja Boy 2028 🇺🇸 https://t.co/5A6NGy7BHK — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) October 10, 2026

Once upon a time with Tarantino

Sacha Baron Cohen will take the lead role in Quentin Tarantino’s first stage play, The Popinjay Cavalier. The swashbuckling comedy is set in 1830s Europe.

Cohen will play Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr., a self-proclaimed great actor whose journey to Paris takes a dangerous turn after he makes several careless remarks about the French.

Previews at London’s Phoenix Theatre will begin on February 23, 2027, with the official opening scheduled for March 18.

Image credit: The Popinjay Cavalier

Dearest gentle reader…

Netflix has officially announced a new Bridgerton spin-off exploring the early life of Violet Bridgerton and her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton.

The limited series will follow young Violet Ledger as she meets her future husband, with whom she will eventually have eight children.

A crazy rich comeback

Crazy Rich Asians is returning, and this time one movie is not enough.

HBO has ordered an eight-episode series continuing the story of the 2018 romantic comedy. Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Ronny Chieng will reprise their roles, while Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will return in a recurring role.

The new story will pick up where the original film left off, drawing inspiration from Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novels.

Miami Vice is back in style

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first images from Miami Vice ’85. Austin Butler will play undercover detective Sonny Crockett, while Michael B. Jordan will portray his partner, Ricardo Tubbs.

The reboot of the iconic crime series will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for Top Gun: Maverick.

The film is scheduled for release on May 19, 2028.

One stripe too many

Adidas has filed a lawsuit against Australian fashion brand White Fox Boutique, accusing the company of trademark infringement. The dispute centers on clothing featuring four parallel stripes, which the sportswear giant argues look too similar to its iconic three-stripe design.

Collage credit: Canva / White Fox Boutique

White Fox denies the allegations, arguing that the four stripes are a decorative feature rather than a trademark.

A hearing is scheduled for early 2027.

Princesses don’t get stuck in traffic

Kate Middleton and her 11-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, were spotted traveling on London's Elizabeth line on October 10.

The Princess of Wales and her daughter boarded an Elizabeth line train at Slough station and traveled to Tottenham Court Road, accompanied by three security officers.

Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte were spotted riding on the London Underground’s Elizabeth Line. The royal pair were filmed by an eagle-eyed passenger on Saturday October 10 while traveling from Slough station to Tottenham Court Road. https://t.co/LGdzESGWUc — The Independent (@Independent) October 12, 2026

Turbulence at JFK

Actress Selma Blair, known for Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions, has been accused of assaulting flight attendants during an October 11 flight from Los Angeles to New York. After landing, she allegedly kicked a police officer and a nurse.

Blair pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer attributed the incident to a medical condition, missed medication, and severe exhaustion.

Selma Blair leaves Queens Criminal Court in New York after her arraignment on Monday night. https://t.co/4vu0rhmgBc — Thought Catalog (@ThoughtCatalog) October 13, 2026

The actress was released on bail, with her next court hearing scheduled for January 19, 2027.

Farewell, Walter Jr.

The entertainment world is mourning actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, in the hit series Breaking Bad.

The actor died on October 12 at the age of 34 in Brownsville, Texas.

Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, was an active advocate for disability rights. He used his fame to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation of people with disabilities in the entertainment industry.

Beyond Breaking Bad, Mitte also appeared in Switched at Birth and The Guardians of Justice.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.