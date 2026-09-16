Why did Céline Dion’s comeback begin with tears?

Her show will go on

Céline Dion returned for her first full concert in more than six years on September 12 in Nanterre, near Paris.

The 58-year-old singer became emotional moments into her opening song, On ne change pas, pausing to compose herself before continuing. “I made a promise to come back,” she told the audience.

Her concert career was interrupted by the pandemic and later by stiff-person syndrome, which she publicly disclosed in 2022. Although Dion performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the new residency marks her return to full-length shows, with favorites including My Heart Will Go On and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen also shared a video message addressed to Dion on Instagram, captioning it: “A great voice can touch millions of hearts. A great artist can inspire generations. Thank you for being both, dear Céline.”

Gaga for baby

Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky. The 40-year-old singer and the entrepreneur have kept the details private, with the baby’s name, sex, and birth date yet to be revealed. News of their growing family emerged on September 11.

The couple was photographed on a walk in Northern California, with Gaga carrying the baby close to her chest.

Do you want to draw a snowman?

Disney has opened The Magic of Disney Animation at its Hollywood Studios theme park. Located in Animation Courtyard, the attraction focuses on the animation process through drawing classes, character encounters, and film screenings.

According to Disney, Olaf Draws features the Frozen character alongside animation artists who explain how to sketch Disney characters. Another section, Off the Page!, provides character meet-and-greets in settings representing different stages of animation.

An unorthodox divorce

Julia Haart has walked away from her divorce with more than a fresh start. The My Unorthodox Life star was awarded 100% ownership of Elite World Group following a four-year legal battle with ex-husband Silvio Scaglia, according to Page Six.

The court also awarded her the couple’s $57 million Tribeca apartment and half the funds Scaglia allegedly withdrew from the company.

His partner, Michelle Marie Heinemann, also features in the court documents. According to the outlet, the court received evidence of transfers of company funds, including payments to Scaglia himself and Heinemann. A forensic accountant also reported that corporate funds had paid for two Bentleys, a Porsche and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. Scaglia’s lawyers previously denied the allegations.

“I am profoundly grateful for the court’s decision awarding me 100% ownership of Elite… and for finally seeing the truth come out after four and a half years,” Haart said.

The pair split in 2022.

The winner plates it all

Not everyone could take home an Emmy, but oysters and caviar were on the menu at the official after-party. The Governors Gala’s The Garden After Dark celebration featured a planned spread of 12,000 handcrafted appetizers.

Savore Cuisine handled the savory bites, while Oysters XO supplied oysters straight from the farm. Dessert took a less formal turn with Rice Krispie treats and baked goods from All About the Cinnamon, whose flavors are named after hip-hop legends.

The drinks lineup paired martinis with caviar and included Espresso Martinis, Strawberry Collins cocktails and Italian Franciacorta sparkling wines. Overhead, a suspended garden maze of greenery and 5,450 silk floral stems supplied the scenery.

Game, set, fine

Aryna Sabalenka left the US Open final with a runner-up trophy and a $7,500 fine. The Belarusian was penalized for racket or equipment abuse after her defeat to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

After the match, Sabalenka repeatedly smashed her racket against the court and swore at a camera operator filming her reaction.

Berry good, Zendaya

Zendaya’s Emmys look came with a Bond-girl reference, and Halle Berry was the first to applaud. “She murdered the night!” Berry wrote on Instagram Stories after seeing the actress’s tribute to her 2002 Die Another Day premiere look.

Working with stylist Law Roach, Zendaya paired a sheer, silver-embellished Prada gown with a pixie hairstyle reminiscent of Berry’s signature cut.

Berry wore Collette Dinnigan in 2002.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.