Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Book Day

In his congratulatory telegram, the Head of State said this holiday symbolizes thirst for knowledge, love of learning and love of reading.

According to Advisor - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay, April 23 is declared the National Book Day in line with the Kazakh President’s task set at the third session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) held in Atyrau to foster a high culture of reading.

Noteworthy, the republican contest Ulttyq Kitap (National Book) initiated by the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry kicked off on the eve of the National Book Day.