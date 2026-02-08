How are social media influencers making us sick

Journalist Deborah Cohen, author of the book Bad Influence: How the Internet Hijacked Our Health, examines how platforms, algorithms, and influencers shape health perceptions. She highlights ADHD as a key example: social media has helped people recognize symptoms and find support, but self-diagnosis and the promotion of unproven supplements are widespread. Studies show that many popular videos about ADHD include commercial content or donation appeals, often without clear disclosure.

She also addresses women’s reproductive health, men’s testosterone supplements, weight-loss drugs, and longevity products. Influencers frequently partner with companies, amplifying claims with minimal regulation. Government programs in countries like the Netherlands and France have begun training influencers in responsible advertising, but gaps remain.

According to another survey conducted by MyFitnessPal among 2,000 Millennials and Gen Z respondents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, 87% of TikTok users in these age groups seek nutrition and health advice on the platform, while 57% say they are influenced by or regularly adopt trends they encounter there.

Popular fads included detox diets, liquid cleanses, and so-called fat burning foods, with Gen Z more likely to try chlorophyll water and Millennials more inclined toward detoxes, cabbage soup, or carnivore diets, despite limited scientific backing. Nearly one third of respondents reported experiencing negative health effects.

Separate research conducted with Dublin City University analyzed more than 67,000 TikTok nutrition videos and found that only 2.1% aligned with public health guidelines, underscoring the need for stronger digital health literacy and greater reliance on qualified experts rather than viral popularity.

Cohen emphasizes that digital platforms prioritize engagement and profit over accuracy, urging consumers to remain skeptical and for regulators, tech firms, and influencers to share responsibility for reliable information. With AI tools increasingly used for self-diagnosis, she calls for careful oversight.

