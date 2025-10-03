How AI helps combat ‘shadow’ business in construction equipment rental

— Tell us, what is Tapqan and what problem did you set out to solve?

— I am the founder and CEO of the Tapqan startup. We are building a digital AI-driven platform for construction equipment rental. Today, renting equipment takes hours or even days: people have to call dozens of owners, search multiple websites, and negotiate manually. And if you need 10–20 machines, it becomes a real disaster. We solved this by creating a centralized platform that automates search and rental.

— How quickly did you achieve your first results?

— We have already completed over 100 transactions, 65 of which were unique. Just this summer, our turnover exceeded 100 million tenge. Clients, mainly construction companies and mining enterprises, appreciated the convenience and keep coming back. After the first deal, they no longer want to work the old way.

— What is the main value of your platform?

— First, artificial intelligence helps the customer prepare a technical specification. Second, we provide full electronic document flow. Third, we enter every transaction as a partner: we guarantee payment for the contractor and service quality for the client.

— How do you assess the market size in Kazakhstan and the region?

— In Kazakhstan alone, the annual construction equipment rental market is estimated at more than $3.5 billion, and in Central Asia — over $10 billion. The total fleet of equipment in Kazakhstan is worth about $30 billion. At present, we already manage over 1,000 units worth around $150 million.

— What is your business model?

— We charge a commission of 5 to 20% per transaction, depending on the rental period. In fact, the final price for the customer is often even lower than in direct negotiations. We act as a wholesale buyer and secure better terms from equipment owners.

— You mentioned the “shadow” market. How do you plan to change this?

— Today, up to 80% of deals take place in the shadows: cash payments, mobile transfers, no contracts. This creates risks for both sides. We want to make the market transparent, safe, and legal. That means discipline, taxes, and increased trust.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

— Where did your investments come from?

— At an early stage, we were supported by angel investor Dias Isabekov, who invested his own funds and joined the board of directors. Now we are open to raising a seed round.

— When will the full-fledged app be available?

— At the end of this month, we plan to release Tapqan on the App Store and Google Play. Until now, transactions have been conducted via our website and AI assistant. Now we are moving to full automation.

— What are Tapqan’s development plans?

— In the coming years, we aim to capture at least 5% of the market. We plan to add factoring, leasing, insurance, advertising, and a motohour exchange. Most importantly, we will bring electric construction equipment from China. In Almaty, where the air is already polluted, diesel machines only make it worse. Electric machinery will be eco-friendly, noiseless, and even more productive. In the future, we will introduce “smart” equipment with GPS sensors, video cameras, and IoT solutions.

— Can we say the idea for Tapqan was born from your personal experience?

— Yes. For five years I managed a gravel quarry in Almaty region. I worked directly with construction equipment and know the people in this field very well. That’s where the idea came from: I realized the market needs transparency, convenience, and new technology. Now I am confident we are on the right path and can transform the industry for the better.

Earlier, it was reported that Bagdat Mussin highlighted the growing importance of AI-driven startups in Kazakhstan’s healthcare sector.



