How AI can restore trust in traditional media

“Once, typists were essential — many journalists simply couldn’t type fast on a computer. Of course, that’s changed now. But they played a key role at the time: they transcribed interviews, especially long conversations recorded on shoots,” he recalled.

According to Loctier, technology now accelerates many newsroom processes, from transcription to writing, but it also introduces new risks.

Citing research, he noted that systems like ChatGPT can make errors in up to 20% of cases.

“Imagine if 20% of all flights ended in disaster — we’d never trust airlines with our lives. Technology really does speed things up, but even there, human involvement, verification, and editing are essential,” he stressed.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kaziform

The journalist pointed out that the main issue with neural networks isn’t just the errors themselves, but the confidence with which they present fabricated facts — a serious threat to credibility if materials aren’t carefully fact-checked.

“Journalism is not only about words and facts. It’s about people — our faces, our emotions, our presence. We are the ones audiences expect to see, not impersonal virtual systems,” he said.

Loctier drew a historical parallel, recalling the early fears surrounding Photoshop.

“When Photoshop appeared, many feared it would undermine trust in print media. But that didn’t happen. We know that when we see a photo in The New York Times, it was taken by a real journalist,” he said.

In his view, the rise of generative technologies does not have to destroy public trust. On the contrary, it can strengthen it if traditional media remain disciplined and continue to publish only verified content.

Earlier, it was reported that Vice Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov emphasized a similar message during his speech at Astana Media Week’25. He stated that technology must strengthen trust, not destroy it.