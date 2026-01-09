Houston Rodeo unveils star studded 2026 lineup

Nine artists will make their debut on the RODEOHOUSTON stage, including Russell Dickerson, Lizzo, Forrest Frank, Megan Moroney, Creed, Shaboozey, Pepe Aguilar, Red Clay Strays and Koe Wetzel.

Returning performers include Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw. The 2026 season will mark McGraw’s 11th appearance at the Houston Rodeo and Bryan’s 13th. After nearly two decades, Dwight Yoakam, Kelly Clarkson and Cross Canadian Ragweed are also set to return to the rodeo stage.

The 2026 lineup features four female artists: Lizzo, Megan Moroney, Kelly Clarkson and Lainey Wilson. For the third year in a row, Latin performers are included in the program, among them J Balvin and Pepe Aguilar, who will headline Go Tejano Day.

A special highlight will be Cody Johnson’s concert on March 22. The show will be held in a concert only format without rodeo competitions. It will be the fourth such event in the festival’s history and the first since George Strait’s performance in 2022. Despite the absence of rodeo events, all entertainment areas at NRG Park will remain open to the public.

Ticket sales for individual performances will begin on January 15, 2026, in two waves. Ticket prices start at $35. All tickets will be distributed electronically through the official ticket provider AXS.

