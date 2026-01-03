2026's most anticipated album releases

Lana Del Rey

The album Stove was initially announced under the working titles Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, with planned release dates in September 2024 and May 21, 2025. However, both dates passed without a release, and the album is now expected to arrive around the end of January 2026. She has already released two songs, Henry, Come On and Bluebird.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX is gearing up to release her new album, Wuthering Heights, following a series of successful singles and experimental projects. The album has been described as a blend of her signature hyperpop sound with more atmospheric and emotional elements. It is expected to arrive on 13 February 2026, the same day as the film's theatrical release.

Madonna

Madonna is set to return in 2026 with a new dance album, marking her first studio release since 2019’s Madame X. The project reunites her with Warner Records, the label where she began her career in the early 1980s, and with producer Stuart Price, who also worked on her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Madonna has hinted that the new record will serve as a sequel to that iconic album, blending contemporary dance sounds with the energy that defined her earlier work.

Raye

RAYE is preparing to release her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, currently referred to as R2 (also known as Chapter 2 or simply Album 2), set to continue the sound and themes of her acclaimed debut, My 21st Century Blues (2023). The lead single, WHERE IS MY HUSBAND, was released on September 19, 2025. The album is highly anticipated following the critical success of her debut, which earned multiple BRIT Awards.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams is preparing to release Britpop, an album positioned as a return to the sound and attitude that defined his early solo career. The album is slated for release on 6 February 2026. It was preceded by four singles: "Rocket" featuring Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, "Spies", "Human" featuring Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy, and "Pretty Face".

Charli Puth

Charlie Puth is set to release his fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, on March 6, 2026. The lead single Changes has already charted and received a music video highlighting a personal moment in Puth’s life. The album promises a more personal approach, with Puth explaining that he focused on life first and allowed the melodies to follow. Whatever's Clever! will feature 12 tracks, including seven collaborations.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor is preparing to release her 7th studio album, Toy with Me, on April 24, 2026. The lead single, Still Don't Care, was released on November 12, 2025, coinciding with the album announcement and pre-order availability. Following her 2024 album Timeless, Trainor describes Toy with Me as her most honest and fearless work yet, exploring themes of self-confidence, personal freedom, and connection.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is reportedly preparing to release her 8th studio album in 2026. The album is said to be nearly finished. She released the single Bandaids in November 2025, accompanied by an ironic music video that received positive reviews, though it did not achieve significant chart success.

Sky Ferreira

Sky Ferreira’s long-awaited second studio album, Masochism, may finally arrive in 2026. The follow-up to her 2013 debut Night Time, My Time has faced a decade of delays, with intended release dates spanning from 2015 through 2025. Two singles have already been released from the album: Downhill Lullaby (2019) and Don't Forget (2022). Ferreira has described the album as deeply personal, reflecting on self-discovery and the struggles that shaped her growth.

Rihanna

It has been nearly ten years since Rihanna last released a studio album. Anti arrived in January 2016, and by early 2026 a full decade will have passed without a follow up. In the years since, she has appeared on select collaborations, headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, and fueled ongoing speculation about new music. Now, 2026 could finally mark her return, with expectations building around both a new album and a global tour, even as official details remain scarce.

